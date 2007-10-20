The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Fourteen Minutes Of Sega Logos

Old clip is old, I know, but I've finally found the time to sit through 14 minutes and 43 seconds of Sega logos, shredded, blown up, bastardised and molested in every imaginable way by anyone and everyone who ever published a Sega Genesis game. The only thing more surprising than the wide variety of title screen mash ups is that Sega brand stewards never seemed to crack down on third parties messing with its corporate logo.

Update: Here's the static version.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles