Fourteen Minutes Of Sega Logos

Old clip is old, I know, but I've finally found the time to sit through 14 minutes and 43 seconds of Sega logos, shredded, blown up, bastardised and molested in every imaginable way by anyone and everyone who ever published a Sega Genesis game. The only thing more surprising than the wide variety of title screen mash ups is that Sega brand stewards never seemed to crack down on third parties messing with its corporate logo.

Update: Here's the static version.