Freakazoid Fake Sonic

Ack! That Sonic impostor isn't just horrible, but HORRIBLE and FREAKY. Located in a Chinese department store by a gentleman who said:

I recently visited a friend in China when I spotted this distressingly familiar 'cat' in a department store, inexplicably facing the shoe section.

Wonder if this poser could beat Mario in an Olympic race, though... We discovered this shocking bit of non-news over at the delightful UK:R, which, should you care, won "Best Blog" at Games Media Awards. Congrats! Fake Sonic [UK:R]