Freakazoid Fake Sonic

Ack! That Sonic impostor isn't just horrible, but HORRIBLE and FREAKY. Located in a Chinese department store by a gentleman who said:
I recently visited a friend in China when I spotted this distressingly familiar 'cat' in a department store, inexplicably facing the shoe section.
Wonder if this poser could beat Mario in an Olympic race, though... We discovered this shocking bit of non-news over at the delightful UK:R, which, should you care, won "Best Blog" at Games Media Awards. Congrats! Fake Sonic [UK:R]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink