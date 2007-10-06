Free Blu-ray Offer Extended

That buy a Blu-ray player or PlayStation 3 and get five free Blu-ray movie offer that ended last month has just been reupped. The new offer runs from Oct. 1 through Jan. 31 and includes a new selection of movies. I wonder why the HD-DVD folks aren't doing this. Maybe there isn't a single company invested deeply enough to warrant the expense.
Blue-ray SavingsChain Reaction Flight of the Phoenix Ultraviolet Pirates of the Caribbean: Curese of the Black Pearl The Prestige Wild Hogs Swordfish Superman Full Metal Jacket Stir of Echoes American Psycho The Devil's Rejects The Patriot S.W.A.T. Chain Reaction Hart's War Omen 666 The Last Waltz Species
