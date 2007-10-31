Free Pinball FX Level on XBLA

For those who haven't tried it, Zen Studios' Pinball FX is a pretty spectacular little pinball game on Xbox Live Arcade. While virtual pinball physics may never be perfect, the graphics are beautiful and you can actually follow the action through a few decent camera angles. The only real issue I have with it is the lack of levels. Starting this Halloween, Pinball FX will be offering a free level on XBLA called Buccaneer. We were excited that it might be a spooky Halloween-themed pack at first, but buccaneers are a close second in our hearts. Free Pinball FX Halloween Level [vh1]