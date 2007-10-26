The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Freestyle Basketball Is Free, Probably Still Stylish

Picture%2027.pngSierra's MMO basketball title Freestyle Basketball has gone completely subscription-free...or maybe that should be free-subscription. Either way, you can now play the game without paying anything. And while crossing an MMO with a sports may be your digital version of a peanut butter an sardine sandwich, there's surely a market of people who will continually play if only to complain that they "would never pay for this game." Seriously though, it's good to see games become free. Any fans? Freestyle Street [via digitalbattle]

Comments

  • vin Guest

    why is that freestyle basketball is not available in Australia. is it coming in the country?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles