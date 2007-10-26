Freestyle Basketball Is Free, Probably Still Stylish

Sierra's MMO basketball title Freestyle Basketball has gone completely subscription-free...or maybe that should be free-subscription. Either way, you can now play the game without paying anything. And while crossing an MMO with a sports may be your digital version of a peanut butter an sardine sandwich, there's surely a market of people who will continually play if only to complain that they "would never pay for this game." Seriously though, it's good to see games become free. Any fans? Freestyle Street [via digitalbattle]