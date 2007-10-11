To: Ash From: Crecente Re: How to Create an Identity Crisis
So I'm not totally sure yet, but I'm edging toward sure. I think I may be able to pull off a fund raiser this year here in Colorado, specifically in Denver. I don't want to talk too many details yet because there are still some major road blocks I have to work out.
Chief among them is that the place I found that can host it the event, and is willing to donate the space, can only do it on a Wednesday in December. December is when it needs to be, but I'm afraid an event on a Wednesday will draw exactly one person: Me. So now I'm struggling with whether I should try to find a place that has something available on a Friday or Saturday, or whether to just grit my teeth, suck it up and hope for the best.
On top of that, I had hoped to primarily raise money with a raffle, but I just found out you need a license, a pretty hard to get license, to hold a raffle, even for a charity. So I'll probably just have to charge a cover to get in and then give away my collection of loot as door prizes. Maybe having food will help. I do plan on having some games on hnd to play to liven things up as well, and that should help a lot, but that means I also need to track down at least three big screen televisions.
Ugh. This is complicated.
What you Missed: Nintendo Press Conference More Unreal Tournament 3 Details Wii firmware update Gears, Unreal Art Director Lands Thundercats Movie ZP on TR Foot-On New Mario Shoes
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink