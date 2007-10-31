To: Ash From: Crecente Re: Foreigners Cause Panic on Tokyo Trains

Tomorrow I'm heading to downtown Denver to sign a contract and put down a deposit with the bar that I believe will be hosting our first ever fund raiser. All of the money raised will be donated to the local children's hospital through Child's Play. I'm still hesitant to mention the place until I have everything down on paper, but I can say that the plan is to bring in Rock Band, set it up on a stage, one used by some fairly well-known musicians, to allow people to get up and rock out in front of an audience. I'm also going to do a bazillion door prizes and will likely charge an entrance fee of some sort to get in. I have to do it this way because it is painful to get the authorization to hold a raffle in Colorado. I may also be doing a silent auction or two with some one-of-a-kind stuff I've received over the year. (Like that fancy Ninja Gaiden DS sword stylus).

Right now the tentative date for the little party is Dec. 12, which is a Wednesday night, from like 5 or 6 p.m. till 11 p.m. or so. I'll just be providing the location and the Rock Band, it will be up to everyone else to provide the good times. :)

I've been working with Joel Johnson, now of BoingBoing fame, to throw this at the same time as his annual fund raiser. I promise to post more details once I have everything nailed down, but I can't wait.

