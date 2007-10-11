Gabe Newell Totally Hates The PS3

Gabe Newell's not a PS3 man. Why? Two reasons. One is that he's a PC man. Other is that he...well, hates the PS3. Hates it real bad. How bad's real bad? This bad:

Investing in the Cell, investing in the SPE gives you no long-term benefits. There's nothing there that you're going to apply to anything else. You're not going to gain anything except a hatred of the architecture they've created... I don't think they're going to make money off their box. I don't think it's a good solution.

Poor Sony! You can bet right now Phil Harrison's crossing Gabe's name off their Christmas card list in the biggest, fattest red marker he could find. And Phil's got an extensive red marker collection.

More from Gabe Newell: part two [Edge/Next-Gen]