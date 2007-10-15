Halo 3 Merchandise Drought Comes To An End

More Halo figures are on their way. And already, it's time for lazy repaints! While McFarlane are sending five "new" figures our way early next year, three are just Master Chief repaints. Boring. The other two, though, are custom Spartans, one in CQB armour (a Wal-Mart exclusive), one in EVA armour. And are much more interesting. Least, they are if you find 6-inch Halo figures interesting.