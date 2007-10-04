Game, Demos, Trailers, All New On Your PlayStation Store

Today being Thursday in the United States, Sony have gone ahead and updated your PlayStation Store. With what, I hear you ask with a half-hearted sense of idle curiosity? Buncha stuff. You've got demos for The Simpsons and Bladestorm, trailers for Uncharted, Haze, Tekkonkinkreet and Surf's Up, a couple of tutorials for NBA 08 and Eye Of Judgement and...a game! A real game. Go! Sports Ski, which is only $US 3 and lets you ski with the SixAxis. That's at least one or two good times right there. PlayStation Store Update [PlayStation.Blog]
