The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Game Informer Adds Fuel To Bungie Departure Fire

mister_chief_rumros.jpgThe details on what's really going on between Microsoft and Halo series developer Bungie are still foggy, but Game Informer helps to brush away some of the fog of future console wars by detailing more specifics on the matter. According to GI, interested parties have purchased the naming rights of the development studio from its parent company, with Microsoft retaining rights to the Halo franchise. No surprise there. GI's unnamed source, however, had more to say on the rumoured split.

What's potentially more interesting is that Microsoft may also retain "right of first refusal" on future Bungie developed titles according to the source. That means they get first shot at, say, Mister Chief's Cook Off, should Bungie decide to deviate only slightly for its next title.

Again, this is not official word from Microsoft or Bungie, but from anonymous sources cited by Game Informer. Something is up and we're still looking into it. We'll keep you updated.

Bungie Actually Leaving Microsoft? [Game Informer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles