Gamecock To Build UK Roost

Those saucy wags over at Gamecock are expanding their Texas based business to include a UK office. In an interview with Next Generation, Gamecock founder Mike Wilson (no relation to our strapping Mark Wilson) had this to say:

We'll be so much better off having a presence over there and really controlling the marketing, PR and creative...It's mostly about us trying to give our developers the best deal we can across the PAL territories too, when doing a co-publishing deal, it's really hard to do that.

Good for you, Mike! You go over there and show those UKers just what Gamecock is all about. I was lucky enough to get over and check out Gamecock's offerings at E3 and was really impressed by the innovation and originality that shined through in all the titles I saw. I'm glad to see them doing well enough to be able to make an expansion like this and look forward to seeing their many projects come to fruition.

Gamecock Founding UK Cockpit [Next Generation]