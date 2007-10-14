The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Gamecock To Build UK Roost

gamecockuk.jpgThose saucy wags over at Gamecock are expanding their Texas based business to include a UK office. In an interview with Next Generation, Gamecock founder Mike Wilson (no relation to our strapping Mark Wilson) had this to say:

We'll be so much better off having a presence over there and really controlling the marketing, PR and creative...It's mostly about us trying to give our developers the best deal we can across the PAL territories too, when doing a co-publishing deal, it's really hard to do that.

Good for you, Mike! You go over there and show those UKers just what Gamecock is all about. I was lucky enough to get over and check out Gamecock's offerings at E3 and was really impressed by the innovation and originality that shined through in all the titles I saw. I'm glad to see them doing well enough to be able to make an expansion like this and look forward to seeing their many projects come to fruition.

Gamecock Founding UK Cockpit [Next Generation]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles