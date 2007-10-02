Games, Religion Clash On Lovely Shirt

The Game Boy isn't a handheld. It's a lifestyle choice. Some may even go so far as to say it's a religion. Sticker fiend Gamebombing does, hence his collaboration with Venezuelan label R-evolucion on this shirt, called Cruz. Best part? No, not the simple, charming religious symbolism: the graphic's done in glow-in-the-dark ink. R-evolucion: 'Cruz' t-shirt [Digital Gravel]