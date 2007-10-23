The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

GameStop Manager Killed During Robbery

mariettapolice.gifA robbery at the GameStop on Cobb Parkway South in Marietta, Georgia left the store manger dead. A man apparently entered the store around closing time, waited for the last of the customers to leave, and then pulled a gun. Using duct tape the suspect tied up the store manager, Matthew Chery, as well as a fellow employee, as well as the employee's father who arrived during the robbery to pick up his child from work. The suspect escaped with video games, DVDs, and consoles, leaving the three bound with tape over their mouths. Between the time the robber left and the police arrived, the 21 year-old store manager had died, possibly as a result of the duct tape gag, though police are still investigating. The suspect fled the seen with his loot, stealing Matthew Cherry's red 2004 Honda Civic LX in the process. I contacted another local GameStop location for comment this morning, but they were busy on a conference call about this very incident.

This is a GameStop I visit on occasion, so I am very interested in seeing justice done here. Police are currently looking for any information that will help them catch the robber turned killer. Hit the link below for a video that includes the suspect's description as well as details on the car he used to flee from the scene. We offer our condolences to Matthew's friends, family, and co-workers. Man Dies During Robbery At Video Game Store [WSB Atlanta - Thanks Captain Download] Photo Courtesy of Mike Morris of the Atlanta Journal Constitution

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles