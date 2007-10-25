GameStop Murder Suspect Captured

Police in Marietta Georgia have arrested a suspect in Sunday's GameStop robbery, which resulted in the suffocation death of 21 year-old manager and fitness buff Mathew Cherry (pictured, left). Fingerprints found on the scene as well as a composite sketch created from descriptions given by the two surviving victims of the crime led police to 34 year-old ex-convict Patrick Gray Graham, whose priors of forgery, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, cocaine possession and cocaine distribution are now joined by charges of murder, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of false imprisonment, three counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police arrested Graham early this morning at the Skyway Apartments on South Cobb Drive, while searches of some of his other known residences uncovered the stolen merchandise. According to police spokesperson Mark Bishop, Cherry's father cried when told of the arrest. Rest in peace Matt. Suspect arrested in duct-tape suffocation death [AJC.com]