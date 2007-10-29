The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

GameStop No Longer Offering Xbox 360 Replacement Plans

gamestopletter.jpg Whenever I purchase a major piece of electronics, be it form Best Buy or anywhere else, I always get the store's extended replacement plan. In almost every case it's come in extremely handy especially in the case of the DS Lite I got from GameStop which I had to return three times due to burnt out pixels. But, good things don't always last forever...

GameStop is now ending their replacement plan for new Xbox 360's due to the system's high failure rate. According to a GameStop employee newsletter and information provided to website GamersReports, current replacement plans will be honored until they expire, but no new ones will be offered.

Not too terribly surprising considering the seemingly never ending rash of stories about 360 hardware failure. I can only imagine that something like that would basically be bleeding money from the company right and left. Even though Microsoft has promised that all the new systems will no longer have these issues, it looks like GameStop isn't taking any chances.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles