GameStop Opens 5,000th Store

The world's largest video game retailer just got bigger by one, and it's a pretty big one. Today sees the opening of GameStop store number 5,000 in Jackson, California. GameStop Vice President of Stores (looking slick on the left there) was on hand for the landmark opening, after which employees immediately started beating customers with issues of Game Informer and discount cards.
"With more customers being attracted to the video game category, they will increasingly find a GameStop convenient to them," said Dan DeMatteo, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of GameStop. "This landmark store opening underscores the strength of our business model and represents a spectacular effort on behalf of our 44,000 employees worldwide."
To put things in perspective, there are nearly 3 times the number of GameStops as there are Waffle Houses, which can often be found in pairs across the street from one another in my home state of Georgia.
GameStop Announces Landmark Store Opening
Retailer Opens 5,000th Worldwide Location
GRAPEVINE, Texas—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Oct. 24, 2007—GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), reaffirmed it's position as the world's largest video game and entertainment software retailer today with the grand opening of it's landmark 5,000th worldwide location in Jackson, CA.
GameStop is on track to open between 500 and 550 new stores for 2007. Stores are located in malls and strip centres across the United States and in sixteen countries worldwide. The locations serve primary, secondary and tertiary markets in urban, suburban and rural areas.
