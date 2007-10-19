GameTap Nears 1000th Game

Way back when GameTap was first announced via a series of viral websites, I was highly skeptical of the service, which at the time only had a handful of older titles that were easily available via other sources or not worth playing altogether. Since then the service has grown into a respectable game delivery platform worth of my $US 9.99 a month, and with games like Clive Barker's Jericho coming to the service for no charge to subscribers, it's an excellent time to be paying member. As of right now there are 989 titles available, and the company has now announced that November 15th will mark the 1000th game available on the service. They aren't telling what game that is, but they do hint that it will be from one of their publishing partners like Eidos, or Codemasters. Head over to GameTap's website and sign up today for only $.99 your first month. They've got Typing of the Dead, so it pretty much pays for itself.

Upcoming release schedule is highlighted by day-and-date offering of Clive Barker's Jericho, new original game episodes and the arrival of Game 1000

ATLANTA - October 18, 2007 - With its 1000th game on the horizon, GameTap, the first-of-its-kind broadband entertainment network from Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. (TBS, Inc.), announced today its upcoming video games on-demand offerings, including the October 23rd day-and-date release of Clive Barker's Jericho, the premiere of Sam & Max Season Two, and the season finale of Myst Online: Uru Live. By championing original broadband episodic content and the day-and-date offerings of new games, while boasting the video game industry's largest on-demand library of games, GameTap remains at the forefront of the digital distribution trend.

"GameTap is focused on providing our subscribers with new original games, as well as great partner titles like Clive Barker's Jericho, that will premiere on GameTap the same day it hits retail stores," said Ricardo Sanchez, vp of content and creative director for GameTap. "We are also excited to announce that on November 15th we will be setting an industry benchmark of 1000 video games on-demand, reinforcing our reputation as the leader in the space."

The following are details regarding GameTap's hottest upcoming video game offerings:

* Clive Barker's Jericho: As part of its groundbreaking distribution strategy, GameTap is making Clive Barker's Jericho from Codemasters available to subscribers on October 23rd, the same day it arrives in retail stores. Written by legendary author Clive Barker, this game adds a new level of depth to the horror adventure genre by arming players with a squad of parapsychological soldiers, each with unique skills and abilities.

* Myst Online: Uru Live: In the Season Finale of this GameTap Original title, players embark on an amazing adventure filled with new worlds to explore and captivating puzzles to solve. The episode begins on November 1st and features the release of new game areas and the climax of the current storyline.

* Sam & Max Season Two: November 8th marks the premiere of the sequel to one of the most critically-acclaimed games of 2006. Sam & Max, stars of the industry's first successful episodic game, return for a second season of hilarious adventures. The first episode, "Ice Station Santa," pits the rabbity-thing and dog sleuth duo against a crazed Santa Claus. To get the party started early, GameTap is also now featuring Episode 4 from Season One "Abe Lincoln Must Die!" free to play exclusively at www.gametap.com/samandmax.

* Game 1000: On November 15th, GameTap will further solidify its position as the leading provider of video games on demand by releasing its 1000th title. What will the milestone title be? With hundreds of games already available in the service and dozens available to play free, count on it to be from one of GameTap's top publishing partners.

In addition to brand new games, GameTap is still continuing to add hit titles from the past, including Clockwork Knight, the SEGA Saturn side-scrolling classic, and Typing of the Dead, the SEGA Dreamcast-popularized game that introduced an entirely new keyboard-driven way to combat zombies.

To play the latest titles, Gold level subscription plans are currently available for as low as $5.00 per month and new subscribers can get their first month for only 99 cents. Gamers can also visit GameTap.com to check out the selection of more than 40 free games which are updated each week.