GameTrailers Covers E For All

Adding to their stellar lineup of Electronic Arts, Konami, Nintendo, and a slew of companies you could care less about, IDG World Expo has just introduced two brand new exhibitors to the E For All Expo hall. GameTrailers and Xfire now join the ranks of the few, the proud, the actually showing up. The two MTV brands will be bringing the show home in true GameTrailers style, with interviews of industry insiders, videos of events, and on-location shoots of GT originals Bonus Round and Game One. The brands have contests and promotions lined up for the event, including ticket giveaways for those too cheap to pay for a ticket. This is great news for the gaming press and the gaming community in general, as it pretty much means we can sit home and watch GameTrailers' coverage instead of actually attending. Huzzah!

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.—Oct. 4, 2007—IDG World Expo today announced that GameTrailers and Xfire, both divisions of Viacom Inc.'s (NYSE:VIA) (NYSE:VIA.B) MTV Networks Entertainment Group, have signed on to participate in Entertainment for All(TM) Expo (E for All(TM)) (www.EforAllExpo.com), scheduled for October 18-21, 2007, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The two MTV Networks gaming brands join a list of more than 70 participating companies in the consumer-friendly interactive entertainment event.

E for All attendees and fans at home will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with GameTrailers' extensive interactive stage. Xfire(TM) gaming stations will offer mini-tournaments and "shoot the pro" challenges along with live celebrity chats from the floor. In addition, GameTrailers' original shows, "Bonus Round" and "Game One" will shoot on-location, featuring exclusive, live interviews with industry luminaries, top gamers and fans onsite.

"GameTrailers and Xfire wouldn't miss the opportunity to participate in E for All and look forward to bringing the show home to the GT community with our in depth coverage," said Jon Slusser, SVP Spike digital media entertainment group.

In addition to their plans for on-site, the two brands - GameTrailers and Xfire - have planned contests and promotions surrounding their participation in E for All Expo - including ticket giveaways and prizes leading up to and on-site at this inaugural event.

"We are thrilled to have GameTrailers and Xfire on board for E for All," said Mary Dolaher, CEO of IDG World Expo. "Their interactive stage will be a huge draw for game fans at the event. E for All is all about the people who are passionate about games, and this kind of content provides even more opportunity for the community of gamers to gather."