Gaze Upon Rock Band's 360 USB Dongle

Rock Band's going to be taking up a lot of room on a lot of people's living room floors. It's also going to be taking up a lot of USB ports on your console of choice. The PS3, it should be OK, it's got four USB ports already, but what about the 360? It's only got two, so if you're packing two guitars and a drum kit you're staring into the eyes of a problem. Enter ViPowER's USB adapter, which will ship with all 360 Rock Band bundles. Looks...functional. Bit of a pain that it's not powered through the 360, though. Also a shame it's not black and adorned with flaming skulls. Check Out Rock Band's USB Hub [1UP]