Gears of War Dominates Golden Joysticks

gears_of_war_250_248370g.jpgGears of War kicked some major boo-tay at the UK's Golden Joystick awards earlier today. The game took home four awards including the biggie, Ultimate Game of the Year. Meanwhile, God of War II took Playstation game of the Year, and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess grabbed the honors as the top Nintendo title. Hit the jump for a full list of winners compliments of CVG.

And also, please don't stop reading us because we used the word "boo-tay." We're ashamed and it won't happen again...soon.

2 Ultimate Game of the Year 2007 - Gears of War

Sonopress Xbox Game of the Year 2007 - Gears of War

PC Game of the Year 2007 - sponsored by PC Gamer - The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of Angmar

PlayStation Game of the Year 2007 - sponsored by Official PlayStation Magazine UK - God of War II

Nintendo Game of the Year 2007 - sponsored by Official Nintendo Magazine - The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

Editor's Choice - Gears of War

The Publisher of the Year 2007 - sponsored by Future - Nintendo

The Vivendi Retailer of the Year 2007 - Game

The One to Watch - Sponsored by Total Film - Assassin's Creed

Next-Gen.biz UK Developer of the Year - Codemasters

The GameTribe Online Game of the Year 2007 - World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade

Nuts All-Nighter - Gears of War

The 1Xtra Soundtrack of the Year - Guitar Hero II

The Innovation of the Year 2007 - sponsored by T3 - Nintendo Wii

4Talent Mobile Game of the Year 2007 - Final Fantasy

Games Radar Handheld Game of the Year - GTA Vice City Stories

The Sun Family Game of the Year 2007 - Wii Sports

The Bliss Girls' Choice Game of the Year 2007 - Guitar Hero II

Gears the victor at Golden Joysticks [cvg]

