Gears of War Dominates Golden Joysticks

Gears of War kicked some major boo-tay at the UK's Golden Joystick awards earlier today. The game took home four awards including the biggie, Ultimate Game of the Year. Meanwhile, God of War II took Playstation game of the Year, and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess grabbed the honors as the top Nintendo title. Hit the jump for a full list of winners compliments of CVG.
And also, please don't stop reading us because we used the word "boo-tay." We're ashamed and it won't happen again...soon.
2 Ultimate Game of the Year 2007 - Gears of War
Sonopress Xbox Game of the Year 2007 - Gears of War
PC Game of the Year 2007 - sponsored by PC Gamer - The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of Angmar
PlayStation Game of the Year 2007 - sponsored by Official PlayStation Magazine UK - God of War II
Nintendo Game of the Year 2007 - sponsored by Official Nintendo Magazine - The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
Editor's Choice - Gears of War
The Publisher of the Year 2007 - sponsored by Future - Nintendo
The Vivendi Retailer of the Year 2007 - Game
The One to Watch - Sponsored by Total Film - Assassin's Creed
Next-Gen.biz UK Developer of the Year - Codemasters
The GameTribe Online Game of the Year 2007 - World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade
Nuts All-Nighter - Gears of War
The 1Xtra Soundtrack of the Year - Guitar Hero II
The Innovation of the Year 2007 - sponsored by T3 - Nintendo Wii
4Talent Mobile Game of the Year 2007 - Final Fantasy
Games Radar Handheld Game of the Year - GTA Vice City Stories
The Sun Family Game of the Year 2007 - Wii Sports
The Bliss Girls' Choice Game of the Year 2007 - Guitar Hero II
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink