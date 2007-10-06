The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Gears of War Movie Cancelled?

CliffyMovies2.jpgSorry Cliffy. Here is the latest rumour from film site IESB:

...the IESB has been informed [director]Wiseman is off Gears as well*** and that New Line Cinema will most likely not move forward with the film at all. Our source is saying that the studio has concerns with ballooning budget of the film.

It's too early to tell if this is a load of BS or completely true. But remember, this is Hollywood we're dealing with now. Everything regarding game movies should be seen as rumour at best until you are actually sitting in a movie theatre with a sticky floor, having just forked over $10 to see what we've been talking about.

Confirmed: Ratner Replaces Wiseman on New York Plus an Update on Gears of War! [via gamingtoday]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles