Gears of War PC Fact Sheet

Gears of Wars hits PC in about a month, so Microsoft put together this rather chunky fact sheet to remind us why we should buy the game. To summarise: The PC will have some new content, DirectX 10 support and a game editor that will let you create your own levels using the Unreal Editor.

Hit the jump for the full fact sheet via Beyond Unreal.

Gears of War Fact Sheet

"Gears of War," a Games for Windows title, features the amazing tactical action and multiplayer excitement found in the critically acclaimed "Gears of War" for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system that sold more than 3.5 million units, and a variety of all-new content, including three new multiplayer maps, a new multiplayer game type, Game Editor, five new campaign chapters and DirectXÂ® 10 support.

"Gears of War" thrusts gamers into a deep and harrowing story of humankind's epic battle for survival against the Locust Horde, a nightmarish race of creatures that surface from the bowels of the planet.

With "Gears of War," Epic Games returns gamers to the massively scoped worlds, memorable characters, cooperative gameplay and hyper-realistic combat that gamers have come to expect from the franchise, plus a few new surprises.

Information: Epic Games Inc., based in Cary, N.C., and established in 1991, develops cutting-edge games and game engine technology for PC and console. The company has created multiple million-selling, award-winning titles in its UnrealÂ® series. Its latest game, "Gears of War," broke sales records on Xbox 360, selling more than 3 million copies worldwide in the first 10 weeks and awarded overall Game of the Year for 2006 by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, Game Developers Choice Awards, GameSpot, GamePro and many others. Epic is also responsible for the Unreal Engine, the underlying technology for a wide range of games, including Console Game of the Year winner "Tom Clancy's Splinter Cellâ„¢" by Ubisoft Entertainment; PC Gamer's Game of the Year "Deus Ex" from Ion Storm/Eidos; "America's Army: Special Forces" by the U.S. Army; and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (PC) by Electronic Arts Inc. Epic's Unreal Engine 3 is the current holder and three-time consecutive winner of Game Developer magazine's Front Line award for Best Game Engine. Epic was also awarded Studio of the Year at the 2006 Spike TV Video Game Awards and Developer of the Year by Official Xbox Magazine. Additional information about Epic can be obtained through Epic's Web site at http://www.epicgames.com. "Gears of WarÂ®" and Unreal are registered trademarks of Epic Games Inc. in the USA and other countries.

Frag-filled new content. "Gears of War" will feature locations that are unique to the franchise and the genre. Players will encounter all their favourite foes from the Xbox 360 version; however, these intense encounters will take place in some new environments and allow players to manipulate the new game modes and technology found only in the Games for Windows title. Boasting three new multiplayer maps, a new multiplayer game type, Game Editor, five new campaign chapters and DirectX 10 support, "Gears of War," will challenge and push the limits of the PC gaming experience and provide an unparalleled visual presentation.

Engaging and disturbing cinematic story. Movie-like cut scenes, cinematic camera moves and in-game storytelling bring the brutal, emotionally charged narrative to life. Gamers control Marcus Fenix and his fire team as they pit advanced technology against the overwhelming and horrific Locust Horde.

Unmatched online gaming. "Gears of War" will tap into the power of Games for Windows — LIVE to deliver online matchmaking for its Gold account members. The service will enable gamers around the world to connect via their PCs, allowing players to experience individualized matchmaking, view player statistics, earn player Achievements, customise games and create personalised profiles.

New Game Editor. The game will also feature the all-new Game Editor, guaranteeing new user-generated content in the future. The "Gears of War" community will be able to tap its endless creative potential to develop an unlimited number of user-created levels through complete access to the Unreal Editor. Using the new engine, players can now import custom artwork into the engine, create particle systems, scripted encounters, cinematics and more.

Astounding visuals in next-generation gaming. "Gears of War" ushers in the next generation with incredible visuals, pushing DirectX 10 visual designs and bringing out the smallest details in the largest battle. Gamers experience a rich, dynamic world with a supreme level of detail. Characters come to life with unbelievable model quality and a physics-integrated animation system that has them truly reacting intelligently to events unfolding around them.

Hyper-realistic and intense combat. In "Gears of War" the battlefield is a lethal place — to foolishly stand out in the open is to invite an untimely demise. To survive, gamers must employ strategy, take cover using the interactive and dynamic environments, and suppress the enemy with blind fire, using their weapons and teammates to outwit and outfight their terrifying enemies.

The information contained in this fact sheet relates to a pre-release product that may be substantially modified before its first commercial release. Accordingly, the information may not accurately describe or reflect the product when it is first commercially released. This fact sheet is provided for informational purposes only, and Microsoft makes no warranties, express or implied, with respect to the fact sheet or the information contained in it.