The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Gears, Unreal Art Director Lands Thundercats Movie

liono.jpgGaming's Jerry O'Flaherty will direct the upcoming CG-animated Thundercats movie by Warner Bros, Variety reports.

O'Flaherty was the art director on Gears of War, Unreal Tournament 3 and several Command & Conquer games, to name a few. He says that making the jump from video game to CG-movie won't be that difficult.

"It feels like a natural thing for me to step into," he said. "Games have come so far now. The last four years of my life have been about bringing the energy of filmmaking into the videogame experience."

O'Flaherty will be working with Paul Sopocy on the script which involves a sort of origin story for the 80s cartoon.

O'Flaherty to direct 'Thundercats' [Variety]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles