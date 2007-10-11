Gears, Unreal Art Director Lands Thundercats Movie

Gaming's Jerry O'Flaherty will direct the upcoming CG-animated Thundercats movie by Warner Bros, Variety reports.

O'Flaherty was the art director on Gears of War, Unreal Tournament 3 and several Command & Conquer games, to name a few. He says that making the jump from video game to CG-movie won't be that difficult.

"It feels like a natural thing for me to step into," he said. "Games have come so far now. The last four years of my life have been about bringing the energy of filmmaking into the videogame experience."

O'Flaherty will be working with Paul Sopocy on the script which involves a sort of origin story for the 80s cartoon.

