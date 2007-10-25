Getting Pokemon Seat Cushions Is Hard, Yo

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Crecente From: Bashcraft RE: On GH3 and Jubblies

Pre-order madness. Wife got up bright and early this morning. She went to the local shopping centre to put in her pre-order for a, you guessed it, POKÉMON SEAT CUSHION. Yep! That's per request. Starting next week, Mini-Bash apparently needs a pillow for his seat. (Up until now this has not be necessary. However, his pre-school informed us that, yes, pillows were now needed. Slightly baffled why he didn't start off with a pillow.)

Whenever we got to the store near our house, all they have in stock are: Anpanman, Lilo & Stitch and Winnie the Pooh. The kid decided that these are for "babies" and "little kids." He is totally not keen. So! Mrs. Bashcraft caught wind of Pokémon seat cushions that are going to be delivered this Friday — hence the pre-order. If we don't, other parents will snap them up like that, and Mini-Bash will have to sit on a "baby" pillow. Tomorrow, she'll go pick it up, and if I remember, I'll snap a pic. Had no idea getting seat cushions could be so tricky, no idea at all...

