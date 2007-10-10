GFW Live 1.2 On The Way

This November, Games for Windows Live takes yet another step in becoming a viable online gaming service still not worth $US 50 a year to PC gamers. Following a patch in August that added future Windows XP support and improved error messaging, update 1.2 will add offline achievements that allow you to increase your Gamerscore when not connected to the internets as well as the ability to see if your friends can be joined in the games they are playing or not.

Microsoft is rolling out two Games for Windows - LIVE updates in a matter of only four months, but we're just getting started! Our goal is to deliver new and exciting experiences for Windows gamers, while maintaining the unique PC gaming environment we love.

Last I checked, the unique PC gaming environment I loved was free, but maybe that's just me.