GFW Live 1.2 On The Way

This November, Games for Windows Live takes yet another step in becoming a viable online gaming service still not worth $US 50 a year to PC gamers. Following a patch in August that added future Windows XP support and improved error messaging, update 1.2 will add offline achievements that allow you to increase your Gamerscore when not connected to the internets as well as the ability to see if your friends can be joined in the games they are playing or not.
Microsoft is rolling out two Games for Windows - LIVE updates in a matter of only four months, but we're just getting started! Our goal is to deliver new and exciting experiences for Windows gamers, while maintaining the unique PC gaming environment we love.
Last I checked, the unique PC gaming environment I loved was free, but maybe that's just me.
Games for Windows LIVE Update LONDON - 9th October, 2007. Games for Windows - LIVE is receiving a v1.2 update in the November time frame.
In August 2007, Games for Windows - LIVE v1.1 added a lot of great features that enhanced the user experience, including support for five new languages (Russian, Polish, Czech, Norwegian and Dutch), the addition of 12 new gamer pics and a new Network Information Viewer to provide a simpler way to troubleshoot connectivity issues.
Games for Windows - LIVE v1.1 also included many backend upgrades to improve gamers' experiences such as DirectX 10 and Windows XP support for future Games for Windows - LIVE titles, log on error reporting, improved error messaging, improved router interaction, improved security and reduced time to recover a gamer profile on new Windows PCs.
The Games for Windows - LIVE v1.2 update will continue to add numerous end-user benefits to the service, such as support for offline Achievements, so gamers can continue to rack up Gamerscore when not connected to the internet, the ability to see whether your friends are "joinable" in games, along with additional UI features.
Be sure to check out the first wave of titles to support the service which should hit shelves by Holiday:
â€¢ "The Club" (SEGA) - The Club - no rating as yet â€¢ "Kane & Lynch: Dead Men" (Eidos) - 18 BBFC â€¢ "Universe at War: Earth Assault" (SEGA) - no rating as yet â€¢ "Gears of War" (Microsoft Game Studios) - 18 BBFC â€¢ "Viva PiÃ±ata" (Microsoft Game Studios) - 3+
