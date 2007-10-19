The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

GH2 Tourney Hits E4All

guitarhero2sc2.jpg Target and E for All are teaming up starting today to host a $3,000 Guitar Hero 2 tourney at the public gaming convention in LA.

The tournaent will run from today through Saturday with the winner taking home more than $3,000 in cash and Target gift cards. Gift cards? Like 2,000 $1.50 cards?

Hit the jump for the full release and the South Hall of E4All to see it in person. Say Hi to McWhertor if you see him hanging about... and then poke him and tell him to get back to work.

WHAT: Calling all self-professed Guitar HeroÂ® experts! E for All attendees are invited to bring their axes to compete as Target presents the first-ever Guitar Hero event at E for All. During the event, hundreds of competitors will showcase their shredding skills at one of the Guitar HeroÂ® II kiosks on the show floor to qualify for the final showdown Saturday on the main stage. Gamers will even get the chance to play Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock before its release on Oct. 28. By out-rocking the competition and impressing the expert judges, the true Guitar Hero will walk away with more than $3,000 in cash and Target gift cards.

WHO: Target is giving consumers the chance, courtesy of Activision and RedOctane, to rock at E for All as industry experts judge for scoring, accuracy and performance.

WHEN: Guitar Hero Event Oct. 18-20, 2007 Finals will take place Saturday on the main stage.

E for All Oct. 18-21, 2007

WHERE: Guitar Hero Event Area - South Exhibit Hall Los Angeles Convention Center 1201 S Figueroa St Los Angeles, CA 90015

NEWS/VISUALS:

- Guitar Hero fanatics on stage dressed the part, rocking out for a large audience. - Expert judges playing the game and interacting with fans. - Ultimate Guitar Hero being presented with more than $3,000 cash and Target gift cards. - Fierce face offs between event finalists on the main stage in South Hall. - Perfect opportunity for broadcast outlets to film general video game footage in preparation for the holiday season.

