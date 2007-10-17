GHIII CD Comes With Three Game Songs

The upcoming release of the Guitar Hero 3 soundtrack on CD will come packed with a code that will give you three new songs for the game, Activision said today.

The soundtrack will include "key songs" and not the entire set list. The three extra game songs are "Carcinogen Crush" from AFI (from an EP due in December), "Tina" from Flyleaf and a remix of Marilyn Manson's "Putting Holes In Happiness" by Nick Zinner from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

SANTA MONICA, CA - October 16, 2007 - Music and videogames take the next step in the digital revolution with expansion songs included with a game's soundtrack CD for the first time. Guitar HeroÂ® III: Legends of Rock Companion Pack (Interscope Records), to be released on October 23, 2007, features not only the key songs on Activision's Guitar Hero III: Legends Of Rock, available October 28, 2007, but also exclusive access to more gameplay with three previously unreleased expansion songs to play with Guitar Hero III: Legends Of Rock for Xbox 360.

Included in each Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock Companion Pack is a unique code users may input at www.interscope.com/guitarherocode to receive a unique Xbox Live code. Users may then input the Xbox Live code into their Xbox 360 console when logged into Xbox Live, to download the expansion songs. Xbox Live codes are expected to be available when Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock launches on October 28.

The three expansion tracks are "Carcinogen Crush" from AFI (from an EP due in December), "Tina" from Flyleaf and a remix of Marilyn Manson's "Putting Holes In Happiness" by Nick Zinner from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The latter two recordings also are heard on the soundtrack CD, along with AFI's "Miss Murder," Sonic Youth's "Kool Thing," Queens Of The Stone Age's "3's And 7's," Smashing Pumpkins' "Cherub Rock," Velvet Revolver's "Slither," Living Colour's "Cult Of Personality," Rise Against's "Prayer Of The Refugee," the Guitar Hero rendition of "Devil Went Down To Georgia" by Steve Ouimette and the game's intro by Slash, who is also a character in the game.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock will include explosive new content and features including a multiplayer action-inspired battle mode, grueling boss battles, a host of exclusive unlockable content and visually stunning rock venues. Expanded online multiplayer game modes will also allow axe-shredders worldwide to compete head-to-head for true legendary rock status. While continuing to retain all the key features from their prior legendary performances, fresh downloadable content will be offered on multiple platforms, and players can now shred to a killer set list from many of the most popular rock songs ever recorded.

For the first time ever, Guitar Hero fans will also be able to thrash and burn with new wireless guitar controllers available for each platform, including exclusive Gibson Guitar's Les Paul model for the Xbox 360Â® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, Wii TM home video game system from Nintendo, and PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system. PlayStationÂ®2 gamers will also get to shred on a new exclusive shape, Gibson's Kramer guitar, popularized by hard rockers and known for its body design, pickups, electronics and construction for furious finger fretting.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, published by RedOctaneÂ® and developed by Neversoft, is rated 'T' for Teen by the ESRB. For more information about the Guitar Hero franchise, please visit the dedicated community site: www.guitarhero.com.