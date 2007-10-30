Previously, we were a little unsure on Ghost Squad. Now? Totally keen for it. Games that feature dolphin guns, banana kills and fisticuffs with barely-clothed ladies don't exactly come around every day, you know.
Ghost Squad Just Got Twice As Awesome
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
OH MY GOSH! Does he punch here where I *THINK* he punches her, in the last shot? I certainly hope that's not what he's aiming for... @[email protected]