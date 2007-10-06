Ghost Squad... There Are No Words

Tekken 6 may have baby chicks, pig tossing and bear on marsupial battles, but Ghost Squad? Ghost Squad's got bikini girls with machine guns, swan boat chases, more tan lines than we've seen in a game to date and special tactical forces with dolphin squirt guns. This is watercooler stuff, people. Do not miss.

Some of the game's bizarre design decisions were visible in the clip we posted a few weeks back, but it just keeps getting weirder. Good job, Sega. I like you again.

