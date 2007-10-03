God of War: Battle of Attica Demo

I just played through the short, but rather sweet God of War: Chains of Olympus demo being shipped out to fans of the game and the PSP.

The Battle of Attica gives you a taste of what to expect from the game when the full version hits the portable next year. And from what I saw, it looks like a game that mostly lives up to the God of War name. The pacing of the game remains frenetic, but not so over the top as to be exhausting. The game still manages to deliver the sort of heft in both movement and actions that make you feel like your watching and controlling something real. While the attacks from the console versions of the game to be mostly intact, I was disappointed to see a bit too much repetition in some of the animations. The straight grab attack, for instance always delivered the same couple of second scene that grew tiresome over the short length of the demo.

The boss battles, there are two included in the demo, are again very reminiscent of the console versions of the game. You have to carefully wear down your opponent while avoiding damage until you get them to the point that you can jump into a animated death scene that is moved along by following a series of on-screen button prompts.

While the animation is still quite nice, it does appear that the PSP doesn't quite have the oomph to deliver the goods on the last boss's death. I liked what they were going for, but the graphics didn't quite match up with the concept, I suspect.

The demo includes enough of a mix of boss battles, very simple puzzles and fighting to, I believe, give you a sense of what to expect from the game. And what I come away with is that Chains of Olympus is going to be a nice addition to the God of War franchise. One that hits all of the notes, but doesn't try to change the tune. And that's fine. It would have been nice to see a bit more innovation edge into this production, and maybe we will come the release of the end product, but that's not necessary to ensure that the game will be well received and fun to play.