Gods & Heroes Sleeping With The Celestial Fishes

Maggie let you kind souls know a few weeks back that Gods & Heroes had been delayed. Well I don't do kindness. I deal in ill tidings and despair. So it's my duty to let you know the game's actually been canned. Seems Perpetual have got themselves some new investors, and while their Star Trek Online project survived the sale, Gods & Heroes didn't. Rest in Peace, brother. Breaking News: Gods and Heroes Cancelled [WarCry]