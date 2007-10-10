The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Gods & Heroes Sleeping With The Celestial Fishes

romerising.jpgMaggie let you kind souls know a few weeks back that Gods & Heroes had been delayed. Well I don't do kindness. I deal in ill tidings and despair. So it's my duty to let you know the game's actually been canned. Seems Perpetual have got themselves some new investors, and while their Star Trek Online project survived the sale, Gods & Heroes didn't. Rest in Peace, brother. Breaking News: Gods and Heroes Cancelled [WarCry]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles