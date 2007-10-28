Going Postal: The Postal 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition

Running With Scissors' Postal, the game that has a little something to offend everyone, is celebrating its 10th Anniversary with a Collector's Edition that creator Vince Desi describes as "The mother load of swag." The package includes Postal (Classic and Uncut with the bonus Special Delivery levels), Postal 2 (the full and expanded version including Share the Pain multiplayer), Postal 2 Apocalypse Weekend expansion pack (with new weapons, characters, dismemberment and 20 new maps) plus a bunch of fan-made mods including Eternal Damnation, A Week in Paradise and A Very Postal Christmas! Also included is a CD entitled Music To Go Postal By, 10 sets of Postal Babe photos, POSTAL Comics; Posters and POSTAL 3 concept art, preview screens and a sheet of nostalgia inducing Postal colorforms. All this fun comes stuffed in a Krotchy O's cereal box with word puzzles on the back and will be available on Tuesday. Part on an insane balanced breakfast, Uwe Boll not included.

Postal 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition [Running With Scissors]