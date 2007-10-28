The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Going Postal: The Postal 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition

postal10th.jpgRunning With Scissors' Postal, the game that has a little something to offend everyone, is celebrating its 10th Anniversary with a Collector's Edition that creator Vince Desi describes as "The mother load of swag." The package includes Postal (Classic and Uncut with the bonus Special Delivery levels), Postal 2 (the full and expanded version including Share the Pain multiplayer), Postal 2 Apocalypse Weekend expansion pack (with new weapons, characters, dismemberment and 20 new maps) plus a bunch of fan-made mods including Eternal Damnation, A Week in Paradise and A Very Postal Christmas! Also included is a CD entitled Music To Go Postal By, 10 sets of Postal Babe photos, POSTAL Comics; Posters and POSTAL 3 concept art, preview screens and a sheet of nostalgia inducing Postal colorforms. All this fun comes stuffed in a Krotchy O's cereal box with word puzzles on the back and will be available on Tuesday. Part on an insane balanced breakfast, Uwe Boll not included.

Postal 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition [Running With Scissors]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles