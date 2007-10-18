Golden Axe: Beast Rider Official

Sega's recently trademarked title Golden Axe: Beast Rider is featured in the latest issue of Play magazine, finally giving gamers a look at the next-gen follow-up that was announced in May of 2006. According to Xboxygen's report, originally in French, the game will feature Golden Axe hottie Tyrus Flare, feature heavy levels of violence and even sport some much needed nudity. The mature action RPG, in development at Secret Level, was originally slated for the Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION 3, but Xboxygen writes it's now a 360 exclusive.

We've contacted Secret Level to learn more about the game's PS3 status, but for those without access to a copy of Play, a single photographed screen shot is available at the link below.

