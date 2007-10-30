Golden Joystick Winners As Bad As BAFTA's

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

goldensticks.jpgMan, those BAFTA awards were nutty. Games in the wrong category, games nominated that weren't even out yet...what a mess. Were the Golden Joysticks any better? We'd love to say "yes", but are going to instead bust out a resounding "no". Why? Because of the award's scheduling, the winners list reads exactly like a list of...the best games of 2006. Full list of winners after the jump, but know Gears of War and Guitar Hero II feature prominently.

The bliss Girls' Choice Game of the Year 2007: Guitar Hero II The Sun Family Game of the Year 2007: Wii Sports The Games Radar Handheld Game of the Year 2007: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories The 4Talent Mobile Game of the Year 2007: Final Fantasy The T3 Innovation of the Year 2007: Nintendo Wii The BBC 1Xtra Soundtrack of the Year 2007: Guitar Hero II The Nuts All-Nighter award 2007: Gears of War The GameTribe Online Game of the Year 2007: World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade The Next-Gen.biz UK Developer of the Year 2007: Codemasters The Total Film One to Watch 2007: Assassin's Creed The Vivendi Retailer of the Year 2007: Game Publisher of the Year 2007 - sponsored by Future: Nintendo Editor's Choice Award 2007 - Gears of War Official Nintendo Magazine's Nintendo Game of the Year 2007: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Official Playstation Magazine's PlayStation Game of the Year 2007: God of War II The PC Gamer PC Game of the Year 2007: The Lord of the Rings Online: Shadows of Angmar The Sonopress Xbox Game of the Year 2007: Gears of War The 02 Ultimate Game of the Year 2007: Gears of War

