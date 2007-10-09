Man, Lord of the Rings Online sure dropped off the radar quick! Few months back all you ever heard from PC gamers was LotRO this, LotRO that. Now, nary a peep. Which means it's time for Turbine to top up public awareness of the project! Enter Gollum, who's being introduced to the game as part of the upcoming Book 11 update. No idea just what he's doing, but he won't be playable, so I guess he's just going to feature in some sort of instance involving rabbits, potatoes and a showdown over stew.
Gollum Set To Win Hearts In Lord Of The Rings Online
