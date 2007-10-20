Google Dev Team Go A Little Mario Crazy

Google love them some googling. Searching, mapping, earthing, mailing, love all that too. That's so much love you'd think they wouldn't have room for any more love, right? Wrong. There's always room for Mario love. Recently the meta-corporation ran a little competition, let its teams decorate their office spaces. So for the Dev Ops team, out came the wall-to-wall Mario decorations, and in come the plaudits and admiration from office-working Nintendo fans the world over. Hit the link for more shots. Livin' in a Mario World [Google Code Blog, via 1UP]