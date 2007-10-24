Got Advice on Being More Organised?

To: Crecente From: Ashcraft RE: S of F

That Solider of Fortune founder sounds like a bad ass. Cannot wait to read your feature.

I'm trying to be more organised — like be more things down in a timely manner. I think I'm already well organised. (I have to be!) But, I really want to stretch every second out of the day to get the most done possible. I've been using a free software programs to help me schedule stuff and list things by priority, set deadlines, blah, blah, blah. And, yes, your favourite Google Calendar is also immensely helpful. Was wondering if you knew of anything else that helped with organization? Tips, tricks, programs, books, etc. If so, lemme know.

What you missed last night Church finally forgives Sony Polyphony Digital brings us GT-R goodness SFHD is purdy Buy Zack & Wiki Carmen humping a guitar