Got Vista? Got Silverlight? Got a 360, and friends on your 360 friends list (we know, with each successive question we've ruled more and more of you out)? You might want this: it's a Vista widget that'll track your 360 friends list from the safety and comfort of your Windows desktop.
Got Vista? Got Silverlight? Got a 360, and ...
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink