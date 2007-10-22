GT5: Prologue Demo Impressions

Dusted off my Japanese PSN account on Saturday morning to get hold of the GT5 Prologue demo. Since it's demo code, one track and a handful of cars, there's not much to say! Fans will still dig the ultra-authentic approach the series takes, critics will still hate on the sterility, ass-kicking adherence to realism and lack of damage modelling (no, despite earlier comments, smashed-up bits don't seem to have made the demo). One thing everyone will agree on, though, is that the car models look amazing. And the in-car view? Worth all those polygons, it's creepy-realistic. Anyone thinking of picking it up, all the necessary menu buttons are in English, you'll be fine.