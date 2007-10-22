Dusted off my Japanese PSN account on Saturday morning to get hold of the GT5 Prologue demo. Since it's demo code, one track and a handful of cars, there's not much to say! Fans will still dig the ultra-authentic approach the series takes, critics will still hate on the sterility, ass-kicking adherence to realism and lack of damage modelling (no, despite earlier comments, smashed-up bits don't seem to have made the demo). One thing everyone will agree on, though, is that the car models look amazing. And the in-car view? Worth all those polygons, it's creepy-realistic. Anyone thinking of picking it up, all the necessary menu buttons are in English, you'll be fine.
GT5: Prologue Demo Impressions
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink