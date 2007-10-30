The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

GTA IV Box Art Is So-So

XF_GTA_IV_Official%203s.jpg Website XboxFamily apparently has gotten up close and personal with the GTA IV box art. They are photos, too! Rockstart sent the site dummy Xbox 360 and PS3 boxes. There are currently three versions of box art, and Rockstar supposedly said there would be a fourth. No word what that will depict. They seem okay, but I prefer traditional GTA box art. That, or the simple GTA IV logo. These have me underwhelmed. Then again, what I was expecting?

Hit the jump for the other box art image. XF_GTA_IV_Official%201s.jpg Which one you getting?

GTAIV Box Art [Xbox Family via Dtoid]

