GTA IV To Support 16-Person Multiplayer

gtaivscreen11.jpgGTA is not a series known for its multiplayer, having ditched the premise after GTA II, but it looks like Rockstar is giving it another go. According to GamingExcellence, the company said at a Sony event that they are aiming for 16-person multiplayer that's richer than simple deathmatch gameplay (here's hoping for a hot coffee mode at Starbucks). We assume that this mode will apply to both 360 and PS3 versions of the game.

Another interesting tidbit? The entire world may be unlocked from the start. I'm not sure how I feel about that. Will gamers lose incentive to keep playing? Thoughts? Coverage of the PlayStation Holiday Preview Event [via gamernode]

