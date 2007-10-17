The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Guerrilla Says Blu-ray Isn't Luxury, It's "A Necessity"

killzone_2_bluray.jpgWe've heard reports that Killzone 2 and the Blu-ray disc format have recently been seen together, possibly in a tree, kissing. We first heard about the transfer of smooches between the Dutch developer and the Sony endorsed high-def standard when Guerrilla staffers were praising the shiny disc in an Official PlayStation Magazine UK interview.

Now, producer Steven Ter Heide confirms speculation that Guerrilla loves Blu-ray so much that one might wonder, "Well, why don't they marry it?" telling Gamepro that "it is not a luxury to have Blu-ray, but rather a necessity" for a game like Killzone 2. Ter Heide busts out the old E3 2007 demo line, reminding us that it alone was 2GB worth of PLAYSTATION 3 magic.

Maybe it's that new jumping ability present in the sequel. That's gotta be half a gigabyte in code alone. And porn. I bet there's copious amounts of freaky Dutch porn in there.

Q&A: Killzone 2 producer talks environment hazards, new gameplay [Gamepro]

  • Sheep Licker Guest

    I'll remember that the next time I'm playing 5 games on 1 DVD with The Orange Box, Half-Life 2, HL2: Episode 1, HL2: Episode 2, Team Fortress 2 and Portal.

    And is anybody else surprised by this claim? Guerrilla Games are a first party developer for Sony. Of course they're going to back Blu-Ray.

