Guerrilla Says Blu-ray Isn't Luxury, It's "A Necessity"

We've heard reports that Killzone 2 and the Blu-ray disc format have recently been seen together, possibly in a tree, kissing. We first heard about the transfer of smooches between the Dutch developer and the Sony endorsed high-def standard when Guerrilla staffers were praising the shiny disc in an Official PlayStation Magazine UK interview.

Now, producer Steven Ter Heide confirms speculation that Guerrilla loves Blu-ray so much that one might wonder, "Well, why don't they marry it?" telling Gamepro that "it is not a luxury to have Blu-ray, but rather a necessity" for a game like Killzone 2. Ter Heide busts out the old E3 2007 demo line, reminding us that it alone was 2GB worth of PLAYSTATION 3 magic.

Maybe it's that new jumping ability present in the sequel. That's gotta be half a gigabyte in code alone. And porn. I bet there's copious amounts of freaky Dutch porn in there.

Q&A: Killzone 2 producer talks environment hazards, new gameplay [Gamepro]