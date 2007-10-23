Guitar Hero III Weekend Comes with 360 Demo

On Nov. 2 Activision is kicking off a 72-hour marathon of Guitar Hero III goodness on Xbox Live that will reward one gamer with a limited edition guitar faceplate signed by Slash.

To get prepped for the play and win sweepstakes, Activision is releasing a demo of Guitar Hero 3 to Live on Oct. 23. The demo will include:

â€¢ Even Flow (by Pearl Jam) â€¢ Lay Down (by Priestess) â€¢ The Metal (by Tenacious D) â€¢ Hit Me with your Best Shot (as made famous by Pat Benatar) â€¢ Rock You like a Hurricane (as made famous by Scorpions)

Then on Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern gamers will have a chance to earn the Meet Your Maker achievement, which requires playing against one of the Neversoft team who worked on the game. Eleven of the developers will be on the game using the following tags:

â€¢ GH DesLead, Alan - Design Lead â€¢ GH AsstProd, Lee - Asst Producer â€¢ GH SrProdTech, Clive - Sr. Producer Technology â€¢ GH OnlineEng, Mario - Online Engineer â€¢ GH OnlineEng2, Tim - Online Engineer â€¢ GH MidiDes2, Chris - Midi Designer â€¢ GH MidiDes3, David - Midi Designer â€¢ GH MidiDes4, Geoffrey - Midi Designer â€¢ GH MidiDes5, John - Midi Designer â€¢ GH MidiDes6, Brian - Midi Designer â€¢ GH MidiDes7, Kyle - Midi Designer

Beginning November 2, 2007, fans 13 years old or older will be able to participate in a number of exciting activities online including a 72-hour Play & Win Sweepstakes where every hour winning axe shredders who register and play are awarded with special prize packages, such as a limited edition guitar faceplate signed by Slash, as they battle in a multiplayer showdown against the developers of Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, as well as an exclusive Xbox LIVE leaderboard tournament to crown the top Guitar Hero player.

Before Guitar Hero fans sign up for this gnarly shredfest, they will have the rockin' opportunity to practice their skills with a free game demo available for download on Tuesday, October 23 exclusively through Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft. The free game demo, playable with either the X-Plorer guitar or Xbox 360 controller, will include the following 5 finger-melting songs:

To kick off Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock Weekend, fans will have the coveted opportunity to secure the rare and elusive "Meet Your Maker" Xbox LIVE achievement, where axe-shredders can beat the creators at their own game, while competing online against the developers from Neversoft on Friday, November 2 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm EST. Be on the look-out for the following development team Gamertags:

More details on registering for Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock Weekend, and information regarding terms, conditions, and official rules will be available on Tuesday, October 23 through the official event page: www.xbox.com/gh3weekend. Open registration will begin when the site goes live and will end at 11:59pm (EST) on November 4, 2007.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock will include explosive new content and features including a multiplayer action-inspired battle mode, grueling boss battles, a host of exclusive unlockable content and visually stunning rock venues. Expanded online multiplayer game modes will also allow axe-shredders worldwide to compete head-to-head for true legendary rock status. For the first time ever, Guitar Hero fans will also be able to thrash and burn with new wireless guitar controllers available for each platform. The game will feature a star-studded soundtrack including master tracks by such legendary artists as Aerosmith, Guns N' Roses, The Rolling Stones, Beastie Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pearl Jam as well as original songs by guitar icons Slash and Tom Morello. While continuing to retain all the key features from their prior legendary performances, fresh downloadable content will be offered on multiple platforms, and players can now shred to a killer set list from many of the most popular rock songs ever recorded.

For the first time ever, Guitar Hero fans will also be able to thrash and burn with new wireless guitar controllers available for each platform, including exclusive Gibson Guitar's Les Paul model for the Xbox 360Â®video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, Wiiâ„¢ home video game system from Nintendo, and PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system. PlayStationÂ®2 gamers will also get to shred on a new exclusive shape, Gibson's Kramer guitar, popularized by hard rockers and known for its body design, pickups, electronics and construction for furious finger fretting.