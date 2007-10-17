Guitar Hero III Even Flow

GameTrailers just posted a slew of Guitar Hero II gameplay videos, including this one for Pearl Jam's Even Flow, a peppy, upbeat song about homelessness, along with videos of Pat Benatar's Hit Me WIth Your Best Shot and Lay Down by Canadian band Priestess. I chose Even Flow because it is the song I am most likely to fail at every time because I'll be busy doing my Eddie Vedder impression, which involves mumbling, rolling my eyes back into my head, and grinning like Batman's arch-nemesis the Joker. Not that I would have done too well in the first place, for as far as I am concerned that orange button on the guitar doesn't actually exist.