Guitar Hero Music Invades iTunes, Crazy Expensive

You can now hit up iTunes to download the full set lists for Guitar Hero, Guitar Hero II, Guitar Hero Encore: Rocks the 80s and Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock. But wait, before you get all excited and start high-fiving strangers, check the price.

The Guitar Hero III soundtrack alone will run you $US 60. Guitar Hero II? $US 54. Guitar Hero? $US 43. That's because these aren't honest to goodness soundtracks, but rather a collection of all of the songs in one download list. In other words, you're paying a buck a pop for every song on the list. Kinda cruddy.

Oh, they did create an iTunes Essentials for Guitar Hero... but it's not discounted either. The 25 songs run you $US 24.75.