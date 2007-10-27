Guitar Hero Site Up, High Scores Top 27 Mill

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

gh3site.JPG Wow, the Guitar Hero site went live earlier today and already it's packed with the sort of scores I'll never be able to achieve. The top Xbox 360 Rocker tops the charts at more than 27 million as of this writing.

The site also shows the top song of the week, automatically tracking which game songs get played the most, as well as Online Tournaments, Local Events and of course tons of forums. It looks like a pretty robust site.

