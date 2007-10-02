Halo 3 And The Kingdom Of The Golden Skulls

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Having a hard time finding all the hidden skulls in Halo 3? Curious about what they all do? Instead of bogging yourself down with icky reading, GameTrailers has assembled a helpful video guide revealing the locations and characteristics of (nearly) every one of the game's boney power ups. Collecting them all nets you the ninja-riffic Hayabusa armor, further strengthening the Team Ninja and Bungie love-in.

