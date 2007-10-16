The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Bungie Testing Three DLC Halo 3 Maps

princeod.jpgBungie's Frankie teases us with scant details about new maps that the team has been working on for future downloadable content. While he doesn't get into their official names he does nickname three of them and gives a tiny, tiny bit of description:

Jodrell Bank: Includes unique geographical features that make games of Swords and Snipers particularly fun.Moonbase Alpha: A map best suited for objective games like Capture the Flag and Assault and includes some "natural deadlocks." John Carpenter's Prince of Dorkness: "The scariest map of all time. Dark, frightening and surprisingly enormous."

Frankie's update also touches on the whole Arenas fiasco from last week. He called Gilbert Arenas' EXP boosting a little sad, but not strictly cheating and pointed out that most of Bungie's banhammer efforts are directed at those who abuse the much more important skill level system.

Bungie Weekly Update: 10/12/07 [Bungie]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles