The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Halo 3 Gets a Matchmaking Update

OverShoulderboom.jpg

Luke "Legendary" Smith posts over on Bungie that Halo 3's matchmaking received a slight, unannounced, overhaul today. If you hop into the game, and need some time to kill while waiting for a match, check out this list of updates:

Big Team Battle matches are now 16-player affairs. In the Team Slayer playlist, the appearance of Shotty Snipers has been greatly reduced. Now, when players veto Shotty Snipers, the game that results from the veto will not be Shotty Snipers. In one-sided VIP matches, the attacking team will now see a waypoint for the VIP they are hunting. In Lone Wolves, Slayer gametypes will appear more frequently.

Now about that super long wait...

Halo 3: Matchmaking Playlist Update 1

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles